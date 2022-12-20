New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions.

An airport official said flight operations were not affected as Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in place for around 10 hours till 10.30 am on Tuesday. On Monday, it was just four hours starting at midnight.

"Flight operations are normal at the airport. We are keeping up with the situation to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel," he said.

Spicejet tweeted, "We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Low visibility procedures (LVP) means procedures applied at an aerodrome for the purpose of ensuring safe operations during lower-than-standard categories.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog is predicted over the plains in northwest India during the next five days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several trains were reported to be running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar VikramShalla and Barauni-New Delhi special are running late by five hours.

While Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti are running late by 3 hours.

Officials added that Banaras-New Delhi Superfast, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express and Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani Express were late by two hours each.

While Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani and Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Express are late by 3:30, 1:30 and 2:34 hours respectively.

According to officials, on Tuesday more than 32 trains were cancelled in Moradabad due to dense fog leaving passengers upset.

Hetram Singh CRS Moradabad Railway Station said, "More than 32 trains have been cancelled by railways due to poor visibility induced by fog in Moradabad. The fog was very dense till 10:30 am on Tuesday.

All the trains coming to Moradabad are delayed by a few hours. Due to cancellation and delay in trains, passengers are getting upset". (ANI)

