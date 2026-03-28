Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): A shipment of over 47,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The vessel, MT Jag Vasant, is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation, maintaining resilience and reliability for un-interrupted energy supply chain.

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Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), said the vessel, MT Jag Vasant, arrived last night, and its daughter vessel, Rose Gas, arrived in Vadinar this morning.

"A vessel, MT Jag Vasant, carrying 47,180 metric tons of LPG, arrived in Vadinar last night. Its daughter vessel, Rose Gas, arrived in Vadinar at 7:30 this morning. A ship-to-ship transfer will take place from it," said Singh.

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He further added that the ship-to-ship transfer operation will take approximately 15 hours and will be completed by tomorrow morning.

"Of the 47,180 metric tons, 17,100 metric tons will be loaded onto the daughter vessel. Rose Gas will arrive at Kandla Port, and the mother vessel, Jag Vasant, will carry the remaining quantity to Mumbai Port and New Mangalore Port. The operation will take approximately 15 hours. This ship-to-ship transfer will be completed by tomorrow morning," Singh added.

Earlier, speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with various stakeholders.

"In the Gulf region, there has been no information in the last 24 hours regarding any incident involving Indian-flagged ships or Indian seafarers. All are safe," Sinha said.

He added that Indian ships operating in the Persian Gulf are also safe.

"In the Persian Gulf, there are 20 ships sailing under the Indian flag, with around 540 Indians onboard, and they are also safe," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)