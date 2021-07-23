New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Friday amid protests by Opposition members over issues ranging from a demand for a repeal of three agriculture laws to the Pegasus snooping controversy.

As the House convened at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla extended best wishes to the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics on behalf of the House. The mega carnival of sports starts from Friday.

Soon after, the Opposition members started protesting. This is the fourth day since the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 19 that the Lok Sabha proceedings had to be adjourned in the very first hour due to protests by Opposition members.

As some members had removed their face masks while protesting, Birla wondered what message will be conveyed to people if lawmakers themselves resort to acts that can lead to the transmission of the coronavirus.

