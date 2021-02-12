New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha members, cutting across party lines, on Friday appreciated the services rendered by anganwadi workers and helpers and sought adequate remuneration for them.

Participating in a discussion on a resolution moved by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey, BJP MP Ajay Misra said the Anganwadi workers have been rendering commendable service to the people across the country during the coronavirus pandemic and they should be honoured properly.

Misra also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's initiative to help anganwadi workers and asked for gradual opening up of anganwadi centres.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party member Hanuman Beniwal said remuneration of the Anganwadi workers should be enhanced and their jobs should be regularised.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal highlighted the Modi government's 2018 announcement of enhanced remuneration for the Anganwadi workers and said their works were appreciated by one and all.

He also said the BJP government had also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for the Anganwadi workers working as healthcare service provider during the pandemic.

Pandey's resolution states, "This House urges upon the government to take following immediate steps to uplift their working conditions -- regularisation of employment of Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers; changing the nomenclature of compensation category of Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers from 'honorarium' to 'salary'; payment of adequate amount of compensation to Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers, which would reflect importance of their services to the society." PTI ACB

