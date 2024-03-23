Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress high command on Saturday appointed five working presidents to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and constituted a three-member campaign committee ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a press release, Tanveer Sait (Mysuru MLA), G C Chandrashekhar (MP), Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad MLA), Manjunath Bhandary (MLC) and Vasanth Kumar have been appointed as the working presidents of the KPCC.

The campaign committee comprises chairman Vinay Kumar Sorake (former minister), co-chairman Dr L Hanumanthaiah (MP) and vice chairman Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar MLA).

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls in two phases - April 26 and May 7.

