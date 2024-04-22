Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address two rallies in Sagar and Betul Lok Sabha constituencies and hold a roadshow in Bhopal, Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries said on Monday.

Sagar, Betul and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. The BJP had won these three seats in the 2019 general elections.

It will be PM Modi's fifth visit to the state in the last 18 days. He had kickstarted his party's poll campaign in MP on April 7 with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

Around 1pm on Wednesday, the PM will address a public meeting in Badtuma in Sagar, where the BJP's Lata Wankhede is up against the Congress' Chandrabhushan Bundela, said Shailesh Kesarwani, member of the working committee of the party's state unit.

"The PM will address a rally at around 5pm in Harda, which is part of Betul Lok Sabha (ST) constituency," Harda district BJP chief Rajesh Verma told PTI. The BJP has fielded Durga Das Uikey to take on the Congress' Ramu Tekam.

Around 7pm, Modi will lead a roadshow in Bhopal, MP BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

"The 1.5 kilometre roadshow will be from old Vidhan Sabha to New Market. Nearly 2,000 police personnel, including 24 IPS officers, will be deployed for security during the roadshow," Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

The ruling party's Alok Sharma is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 out of 29 seats in the state, while the Congress emerged victorious in Chhindwara.

