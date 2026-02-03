New York, February 3: NASA is entering the final countdown for the historic Artemis II mission, the first crewed flight to the Moon in over 50 years. Following a successful "wet dress rehearsal" on February 2, 2026, NASA has confirmed the earliest possible launch window will open on Sunday, February 8, 2026, adding that an official launch date will only be set once the rehearsal is successfully completed.

The 10-day NASA mission will carry four astronauts around the Moon and back, marking a pivotal step in the agency’s goal of establishing a long-term presence on the lunar surface. Scroll down to check the latest details of NASA Artemis II Moon mission. NASA Delays Artemis II Moon Mission to February 8 Due to Freezing Weather Conditions in Florida.

Artemis II Launch Schedule: Date and Time

The primary launch window is currently scheduled for February 8 through February 11, 2026. If technical or weather constraints prevent a liftoff during this period, NASA has already identified backup launch windows in March and April.

Primary Launch Date: No earlier than February 8, 2026.

Targeted Liftoff Time: Approximately 11:20 PM EST (04:20 UTC on February 9).

Mission Duration: 10 days, concluding with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis II Launch: Where to Watch Live Streaming

NASA will provide comprehensive, real-time coverage of the launch across multiple digital platforms. Live broadcasts typically begin several hours before the scheduled liftoff to include fueling updates and crew preparations.

NASA+: The agency’s free, ad-free streaming service.

Official NASA YouTube Channel: Features high-definition feeds and expert commentary.

NASA Social Media: Real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

NASA App: Available for mobile devices with integrated launch tracking.

The mission comes after years of rigorous testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft. On February 3, NASA officials announced they are reviewing data from the final fueling tests, which involved loading more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant into the rocket. While cold weather and high winds in Florida initially delayed pre-launch preparations, teams have now moved into the final stages of flight readiness. How To Send Your Name To the Moon? A Step-by-Step Guide for NASA Artemis II Mission Digital Boarding Pass.

Artemis II is the first mission to send humans toward the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The crew consists of Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Unlike future missions, Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface; instead, it will perform a "free-return trajectory," flying approximately 4,700 miles beyond the far side of the Moon before utilizing lunar gravity to swing back toward Earth.

This mission is designed to test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems and communication capabilities in deep space. Successful completion of this flight will pave the way for Artemis III, which is currently slated to return astronauts to the lunar South Pole.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NASA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).