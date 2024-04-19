Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, cast his vote in Coimbatore.

Voting is underway for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the first phase of the general elections.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting for 39 Lok Sabha Seats Commences in Tamil Nadu.

The mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7 am today in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Alwarpet, Chennai and said that he performed his democratic duty to protect the country.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Designs With ‘Vote for Better India’ Patterns: From Ballot Boxes to the Inked Finger, Check Out Matdaan Rangoli Ideas Tutorial Pics & Videos.

MK Stalin also appealed to the voters to do their democratic duty. Taking to his official X Handle, the Tamil Nadu CM posted his pictures during the voting and said, "I have done my Democratic duty. I request All should do their democratic duty."

The Tamil Nadu CM also motivated the young voters to cast their vote with enthusiasm. "Everyone vote correctly. Especially young people, who are first-time voters should vote with enthusiasm! The future of our India is in your hands..."

Voters will exercise their franchise until 6 pm today.

In the 2019 general elections, In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

Those voting in the first phase include seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposing parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing to oust him from power.

An estimated 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third-gender electors are eligible to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, according to the ECI data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)