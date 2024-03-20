Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the "delay" by Congress in declaring INDIA bloc candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state.

The INDIA bloc had decided that Congress would field candidates in North Goa and South Goa constituencies.

NCP (SP) Goa unit chief Jose Philip D'Souza said all members of the INDIA alliance met in Goa on March 6 at a meeting chaired by Congress' Goa desk incharge Manikrao Thakre.

"It was decided to set up a coordination committee within two days but till now there is no news about it. There is also a delay in announcing candidates. Congress should not wait anymore. We are waiting to campaign for the official candidates but we don't know whom the tickets would be given," D'Souza told reporters.

When contacted, Goa Congress president Amit Patkar said the party has already begun campaigning in both the parliamentary constituencies.

"We will declare candidates any time now," he added.

