New Delhi, March 20: A 65-year-old woman was killed after a car rammed into her in the Jheel Khurenja area of Delhi on Wednesday, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Janki Kumari (65), a resident of Jheel Khurenja. According to Delhi Police, information was received from Goel Hospital Krishana Nagar regarding the admission of a lady named Janki Kumari, a resident of Jheel Khrenja, aged 65, in an unconscious condition after an accident who was later declared dead. Delhi Shocker: Himachal Pradesh Man Shot at by Assailant in Prem Nagar Area, Hospitalised

The police had registered a case under IPC sections 279 and 304A at the Geeta Colony police station. "After recording the statement of Tarun Bakshi (42), a neighbour of the deceased, a case u/s 279/304A was filed at PS Geeta Colony against the accused," the police said. The accused was identified as Mukul Rathor (25), a resident of Jheel Kharenja. Delhi: 65-Year-Old Woman Hit by Speeding Car in Jheel Khurenja Area, Dies

While returning home, the accused hit the victim, the police added. Further, the police said that Mukul Ratho has been arrested and will be challenged under IPC sections 3 and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, along with the car owner under IPC sections 5 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A post-mortem is being conducted, the police added.

