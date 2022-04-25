New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours following allegations made by independent MP Navneet Rana against the state police after her arrest, sources said.

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sainiks.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

Charged with sedition, Rana in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that her arrest by the Mumbai Police was illegal and alleged "inhuman treatment" in custody.

In her letter, which was sent to the speaker on Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray.

She also demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

In response to her letter, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has written to the Maharashtra government seeking a detailed report within 24 hours on the arrest and allegations made by her against the state police, the sources said.

The Independent legislator couple has been slapped with Indian Penal Code section 124A (sedition).

The MP in her letter also mentioned about being put in a lock-up without due regards to the office held by her and not getting drinking water while in police custody.

She also alleged that she was abused on the basis of her caste.

