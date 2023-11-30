New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh was on Thursday granted a further extension in tenure for one year, an official order said.

Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as the Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. He was granted a two-year extension on November 30, 2021.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 63.94% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM.

"The Speaker is pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (retd), as Secretary General, Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat...in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary on the existing terms and conditions for a period of one year with effect from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024," the order said.

Singh retired as chief secretary of Uttarakhand on July 31, 2020 and took over as Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 1, 2020.

Also Read | ‘Our Country is Built on Love’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hails Rat-Hole Mining Experts for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue.

He assumed the post of Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020 after the superannuation of the then incumbent Snehlata Shrivastav.

A senior civil servant, with 34 years of rich and varied administrative experience, Singh has served in the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance.

He has also held several important positions at the Centre, including as additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)