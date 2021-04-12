New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday greeted people on the occasion of new Samvat-a New Year according to Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat.

"Today is the first day of the New Year according to Vikram Samvat. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all," Birla said.

"On the beginning of the new Samvat, I wish that our nation be stronger, safer and more prosperous and we guide the humanity and the world on the path of peace and prosperity," the Lok Sabha speaker observed.

Birla also expressed gratitude to Mother Nature and reverence to farmers of the country.

He also appealed to the people to stick to all the established COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating the festival.

Birla urged people to pledge they will rededicate themselves to the cause of nation-building with new vigour and commitment.

Today, the festival of Vaisakhi is being celebrated in North India. This day is also celebrated as Vishu and Ugadi in the southern states, Ragoli Vihu in Assam and Gudi Padava in Maharashtra.

In several parts of the country, this day marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Jhulelal Jayanti, Mesha Sankranti, Pohela Boishakh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, and Putthandu Pirappu. (ANI)

