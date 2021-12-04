New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday emphasised on the need for one common platform for Public Accounts Committees in Parliament and state legislature for better coordination.

Birla's suggestion came on the inaugural event of the two-day Centennial year celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

The Lok Sabha Speaker suggested that "since there are many issues of common interest between the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and the Public Accounts Committees of the States, there should be one common platform for PACs of the Parliament and the State Legislatures".

"This will ensure better coordination and greater transparency and accountability of the Executive," Birla said.

"The basic objective of every democratic institution should be to serve the public, fulfilling their expectations," he added.

Highlighting the role of democratic institutions in nation-building, the Lok Sabha Speaker said these institutions are being seen as effective platforms to solve the problems of the people and fulfilment of their expectations.

Birla further added that our biggest achievement has been that despite several problems, in these seven decades, we have emerged as the largest and most effective democracy in the world.

"The main responsibility of democratic institutions is to make the government accountable and transparent to the people. Parliamentary committees have contributed significantly in making this possible through their functions. In its journey of hundred years, the Public Accounts Committee has made a significant contribution in maintaining the supremacy of the Legislature and Parliament," Birla said.

Further speaking on the role of the PAC, Birla said that in a developing country like India, the constructive suggestions of this Committee have not only promoted the optimal use of financial resources but have also helped in improving the policies and programs of the government.

"Non-partisan functioning of Parliamentary Committees and the tradition of generally accepting the recommendations of the committee by the government show the maturity of our parliamentary system," said Birla.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairperson of the PAC and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Committee works on non-party lines with a spirit of dedication and service to the country.

The Congress leader said this has enabled the Committee to function as a united team and adhere to the healthy convention of submitting unanimous reports which truly reflect the non-partisan spirit of the Committee.

Subsequent to the Inaugural Session, the Public Accounts Committee is deliberating on four agenda themes on the working of the Committee over the two days celebration programme.

The Thematic Sessions include discussions on the functioning of PAC in present times, Challenges and the Way Forward: Realigning PAC's Approach; Collecting Information from Non-Governmental Sources; and, Assessing Outcomes of Programme/Schemes/Projects;

Implementation of Recommendations of PAC: Adherence to timelines and mechanism for strict compliance; PAC as a Development Partner: Focusing on strengthening of systems and promoting good governance; Impact of PAC: Ensuring citizens' right to due process and value for taxpayers' money are other major topics to be discussed in the two-day event.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President and Chairman Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chairperson of PAC of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury graced the occasion and addressed the distinguished gathering.

Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Presiding Officers of State Legislative Bodies, Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of States, foreign delegates and several other dignitaries attended the inaugural session. (ANI)

