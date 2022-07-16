New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all party meeting on Saturday, two days ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening and is expected to be attended by floor leaders of several political parties.

During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18.

