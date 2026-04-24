New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid a sharp rise in cyber fraud cases across India, including phishing, identity theft, digital arrests and AI-driven scams, global non-profit CyberPeace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur to strengthen the country's cyber resilience. According to a press release, the partnership will establish a CyberPeace Chair and a Centre of Excellence for Research and Applications (CERA) at the university, aimed at advancing research, policy development and academic engagement in cyber law, technology regulation and digital governance. The initiative comes at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in cybercrime, with emerging threats such as deepfakes, AI-enabled misinformation and cyber-enabled information operations posing new challenges to digital security. As per the press release, the CyberPeace Chair will focus on developing thought leadership in responsible technology use and cyber jurisprudence, while CERA will function as a hub for interdisciplinary research, policy engagement and capacity building.Speaking on the collaboration, Harpreet Kaur, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Jodhpur, said the initiative would help bridge academic research with real-world policy and technological challenges, enabling students and researchers to contribute to national and global discourse on cyber governance. "The establishment of CERA and the CyberPeace Chair will provide our students and researchers with valuable opportunities to engage with emerging issues in cyber law and digital governance, contributing to both national priorities and global conversations," Kaur said.

CyberPeace Founder and Global President Vineet Kumar highlighted the growing complexity of digital ecosystems, stressing the need for stronger legal frameworks and informed policymaking to tackle evolving cyber threats. He added that the collaboration would support institutional capacity building and nurture future cyber policy leaders.

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"The MoU would significantly benefit as this collaboration will enable deeper research, strategic insights, and capacity building to support India's cybersecurity resilience and policy ecosystem in navigating this complex landscape. This initiative will help foster collaboration among academia, law enforcement, and civil society." Kumar noted.

The partnership will include joint research projects, policy briefs, analytical reports, training programmes and international dialogues, along with internships and fellowships for students. (ANI)

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