New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Brazil next week.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the forum on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and 'BRICS Parliaments United for the Reform of the Multilateral Peace and Security Architecture'.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Receive Fresh Spell of Rain, Bringing Respite From Hot and Humid Weather (Watch Video).

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held from June 3-5 at Brasilia with the theme 'The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance'.

Presiding officers and members of parliament from BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran will participate in the forum meetings.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Boost Agriculture.

Presiding officers from invited nations -- Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan -- along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson, will also participate in the forum meetings.

The Indian delegation will also participate in the proceedings during the plenary sessions on the sub-themes of 'BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development '; 'Towards Stronger and More Durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation'; 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health'; and 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability'.

The delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar, Lok Sabha members Vijay Baghel, Vivek Thakur and Shabari Byreddy.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody will also be part of the delegation.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with the presiding officers of participating parliaments on the sidelines of this forum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)