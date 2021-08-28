Pangong Tso (Ladakh), Aug 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said there is an amazing chemistry between the local people of Ladakh and the defence personnel which makes this area totally safe.

Birla, who is on a three-day visit to Ladakh region as part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions', visited Pangong Tso lake during the day.

He is perhaps the first speaker to visit the far-flung areas near LAC in Ladakh region.

He said MPs from both ruling and opposition sides have visited Pangong Tso lake and nearby areas, and tourists from across the country are visiting the region.

Birla also interacted with local sarpanches, hill council members and tourists here.

"There is an amazing chemistry between the local villagers and armed personnel which is making this area totally secure," he said.

Birla also interacted with army personnel stationed in the area.

Birla is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Sunday and will also address a conference of panchayat members.

