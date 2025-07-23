New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has taken up an initiative to develop a software that will help members of parliament (MPs) book reserved tickets online, the Government said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The matter came up when the Congress MP, MK Raghavan raise a question to know whether the government has any plan to introduce a dedicated online railway ticket booking portal for members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for seamless travel arrangements.

"The development of software for booking reserved tickets online by sitting as well as former Parliamentarians has been taken up. This will facilitate them to book/cancel the ticket online as per their convenience," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

