Ladakh [India], September 3 (ANI): 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade.

"Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh", said an official tweet from PRO Defence Srinagar.

Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh. (ANI)

