Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone and new Redmi TWS earbuds in the country today. The Chinese brand will announce the prices of both devices at noon through a virtual launch event. The company has teased both the devices on its social media platforms ahead of the launch. The launch event will be streamed online via Redmi's YouTube channel and social media accounts. You can watch the event in the video below:

There have been many speculations and rumours around Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi true wireless earbuds. However, exact specs, prices and availability details will be revealed during the launch event. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebranded variant of the Redmi 10 that went official globally last month. The latter gets a starting price of $179 (around Rs 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to $219 (around Rs 16,600) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The handset could be priced in a similar price bracket in India.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The upcoming Redmi 10 Prime is confirmed to get a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 6000 mAh battery, a hole-punch display design, adaptive refresh rate, and more. Do note, exact specifications will only be revealed during the launch event. If the handset comes as a rebranded model of Redmi 10, it will get a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, 50MP quad rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, 18W fast charger with 9W reverse wired charging and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

SUPERSTAR LAUNCH OF THE YEAR! ⭐️ Did you like my RAPPER avatar? There's so much more waiting on the other side! 😉 Let's just say, with the #AllRoundSuperstar #Redmi10Prime the SPOTLIGHT is unavoidable. 🔦 You don't want to miss this ▶️ https://t.co/GaAGOunk3I pic.twitter.com/GI1ygMOBDK — 41 73 61 2 37 23 (@hawkeye) September 3, 2021

Xiaomi will also launch the new Redmi true wireless earbuds today alongside the Redmi 10 Prime. It will get a Qualcomm chipset, aptX Adaptive codec, dual drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, Quick Pair support and more. These specifications are very much similar to the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, which were launched in China. The same earbuds were introduced globally as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

As for pricing, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs 3,400) in China. In global markets, the earbuds cost $59.99 (around Rs 4,500). We can expect similar pricing for the new Redmi TWS earbuds in India.

