New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Indian Army formally instituted a 'Chair of Excellence' at the United Service Institution of India (USI) on Friday in memory of Lt Gen PS Bhagat, the first Indian officer to have won the coveted Victoria Cross during the World War II and the first General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande formally made the announcement.

On the 103rd birthday of late Lt Gen PS Bhagat, ex-Colonel Commandant of the Bombay Sappers and SIKH LI Regiment, the Indian Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his memory at the United Service Institution of India (USI).

Former Army Chief Gen VP Malik (retd) and Gen MM Naravane (Retd) were also present there at the event.

During the ceremony, Rs 5 lakhs honourarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence was handed over to USI Director Major General BK Sharma (retd).

Late Lt Gen PS Bhagat who served as the first General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the re-raised Northern Command was an outstanding professional and a prolific writer.

The Chair of Excellence is a befitting tribute to the astute leadership and professionalism of the General. Late Lt Gen PS Bhagat Memorial Chair of Excellence which is being established between 1st October to 30th September every year will focus on Emerging Defence Technology pertaining to the Armed Forces.

Maj Gen SG Pitre (Retd) was awarded with the inaugural Chair of Excellence to author a book on the "Legacy of Lt Gen Prem Bhagat: A visionary and Strategic Leader".

As part of the establishment of the Chair of Excellence, Gen VP Malik (Retd) consented to deliver the inaugural edition of the annual Lt Gen PS Bhagat Memorial Lecture on 14 October 2023 to coincide with the birth of Lt Gen PS Bhagat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said, "Lt Gen Bhagat was a visionary who was passionate about strategic thoughts and therefore, his 103rd birthday provided an opportune moment to reinforce the Services' bond with their intellectual institutions."

"The Chair will be open to Veterans of three Services and civilians having expertise in the field of emerging defence technologies," he added. (ANI)

