General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari (Photo/ANI)

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], January 11 (ANI): Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, visited Assam Rifles formations and units in Kangpokpi, Senapati, Jwalamukhi, and Churachandpur in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Eastern Command, he complimented troops for their relentless efforts towards maintaining peace and stability.

The Army Commander also interacted with leaders and representatives of all communities and urged them to work towards maintaining peace and harmony.

He appreciated the support provided to the Indian Army and Assam Rifles for restoring normalcy in the area.

Earlier on December 9, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi visited Manipur's Moreh and undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Spear Corps said that the Corps Commander appreciated operational preparedness and synergized efforts by the Army and Assam Rifles with all stakeholders.

"GOC #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy visited the border town of Moreh, #Manipur, and undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation. The Corps Commander appreciated the operational preparedness & synergized efforts by the Army and Assam Rifles with all stakeholders. Meaningful discussions with CSOs were also held for ensuring peace and stability in the area. @adgpi @easterncomd @official_dgar," the Spear Corps said in the post. (ANI)

