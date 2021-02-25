Puducherry [India], February 25 (ANI): A 22-member COVID Intensive Vaccination Committee led by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been constituted in Puducherry to monitor and upscale the inoculation activities in the Union Territory.

In a letter, Lt Governor asked the committee to meet once a week to discuss the progress and to plan future actions.

The committee shall access the gaps in implementation, she ordered. It shall adopt methodologies in upscaling the COVID vaccine and also review the awareness and outreach of the programme.

Puducherry has reported 39,656 COVID cases so far.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will begin from March,1 in which people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. The minister said that those who would take the vaccine at private centres will have to pay from their own pocket. (ANI)

