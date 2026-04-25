Residents and visitors in Srinagar can expect a transition in weather patterns this Saturday, April 25, 2026. Local meteorological assessments indicate a day characterized by intermittent cloud cover and mild spring temperatures, typical for the mid-April period in the Kashmir Valley. Daytime highs are projected to reach approximately 22°C, while evening temperatures are expected to settle near a cool 9°C.
Mixed Skies and Temperature Trends
The forecast for Saturday suggests a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning, with cloud cover likely to thicken by the late afternoon. While the region has seen a historical trend of increasing maximum temperatures, rising by approximately 0.01°C annually over the last several decades, the current conditions remain within the seasonal norm for April. Weather Forecast Today, April 25, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.
Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate, hovering around 55% during the day, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities and tourism. Wind speeds will remain light, generally originating from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 km/h.
Srinagar Weather Forecast Today
Precipitation Outlook
Current models show a low probability of significant rainfall for the immediate Srinagar area on April 25. However, meteorological data suggests that the region is currently in a window where Western Disturbances (WDs) frequently influence weather patterns. Jammu Weather Forecast and Update: Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds to Impact Region Today.
While a dry day is most likely, isolated light drizzles cannot be entirely ruled out in the higher reaches surrounding the valley. This aligns with broader regional observations showing a slight decrease in overall pre-monsoon precipitation trends in recent years, particularly during the months of March through May.
Impact on Travel and Aviation
Aviation services at Srinagar International Airport are expected to remain largely unaffected, with visibility remaining well above the thresholds required for standard flight operations. Though thunderstorms can be unpredictable in the Himalayan terrain due to localized soil moisture and terrain effects, no major atmospheric instability is currently flagged for the Saturday window.
Context and Background
April in Srinagar serves as a critical transition month. Historically, the valley receives a significant portion of its moisture from Western Disturbances during the winter and early spring. Recent climatic studies have noted that while temperatures in the Kashmir Valley are gradually shifting, the occurrence of "moderate drought years" and fluctuating precipitation patterns are becoming more frequent topics of study for regional meteorologists.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).