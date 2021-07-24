Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the killing of a government employee by militants in Pulwama district, and said the perpetrators of the act will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn terror attack on civilian Javaid Ahmed Malik by terrorists at Lurgam, Tral. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity & perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice. My condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," the Lt Governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Malik, working in the Education Department, was shot by militants near his residence in Lurgam area of the South Kashmir district.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

