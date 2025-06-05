New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, a website, "Discover Green Hydrogen," was launched by L&T GreenTech. The website focuses on the global clean energy revolution, providing insights, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the rapidly evolving Green Hydrogen industry.

Powered by L&T GreenTech, a key division of L&T Energy's Green & Clean Energy Business, the newly launched website reflects L&T's unwavering commitment to sustainability.

This website is designed as a collaborative hub where industry experts, practitioners, analysts, and media professionals can converge, contribute, and stay informed. It offers rich, in-depth content on every aspect of green hydrogen and the broader energy transition, empowering stakeholders with the knowledge needed to drive innovation and investment.

Green hydrogen is produced through water electrolysis powered exclusively by renewable energy sources like solar and wind. It offers a truly carbon-free fuel alternative.

Unlike traditional hydrogen derived from fossil fuels, it emits no greenhouse gases, making it a powerful tool to tackle climate change and a critical driver of the global energy transition.

Earlier, the government of India launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission, a move aimed at accelerating commercial-scale production for domestic consumption and positioning India as a leading exporter of green hydrogen.

The mission aims to develop 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen production capacity annually by 2030--a transformational step towards a sustainable energy future.

However, despite its immense potential, the green hydrogen industry remains nascent, with limited in-depth understanding, even among insiders. This knowledge gap highlights the urgent need for a centralised, authoritative platform that provides comprehensive insights, expert analysis, and real-time updates on this rapidly evolving sector.

The "DiscoverGreenHydrogen.com" has been created to fill this critical void.

As a global energy leader, L&T has set formidable ESG targets: achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Through its climate leadership initiatives, L&T aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 300 tonnes annually, impacting both its own operations and those of its clients.

Green hydrogen is at the heart of L&T's clean fuel strategy and is indispensable to fulfilling these ambitious carbon and water neutrality goals. DiscoverGreenHydrogen.com embodies this vision, uniting knowledge, innovation, and action to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen and secure a sustainable energy future for India and the world.

This website will empower the entire industry by serving as a centralised, trusted platform--providing critical insights, fostering collaboration, and accelerating informed decision-making. It will help stakeholders navigate the complexities of technology, policy, and market dynamics, ultimately driving faster innovation, investment, and large-scale deployment of green hydrogen solutions across sectors.

In doing so, DiscoverGreenHydrogen.com will play a vital role in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape for the industry and society at large. (ANI)

