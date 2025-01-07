Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) A group of women Congress workers led by a corporator approached the police here on Monday and demanded that an FIR should be lodged against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri's remarks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections have sparked widespread backlash with the Congress alleging his statement reflected anti-women sentiment of the BJP.

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

Bidhuri on Sunday drew flak for his remarks that he will make roads in Kalkaji which will be like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks".

Bidhuri, the former Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi, is the saffron party's candidate from the Kalkaji seat for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

Congress leader Mamta Chaudhary, representing Malviya Nagar Ward 21 in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, has submitted a written complaint, demanding legal action against Bidhuri.

Chaudhary's letter to the officer-in-charge of Bazar Khala Police Station states that Bidhuri's remarks were disrespectful and defamatory to Priyanka Gandhi, a public figure.

"I request that an FIR be registered against Ramesh Bidhuri for using offensive language towards a respected woman and tarnishing her image," she wrote in her formal complaint.

Chaudhary, the leader of the Congress corporators in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said the remarks can be corroborated through public records, including social media and press reports.

When the police initially delayed action citing an ongoing investigation, Chaudhary staged a protest at the police station, demanding accountability.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday disapproved of Bidhuri's controversial remarks, saying gender or family related comments need to be avoided by politicians.

Bidhuri also later expressed regret following uproar over his remarks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)