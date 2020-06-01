India News | Lucknow Gets Respite from Heatwave, Parts of UP to Get Rain on Tuesday

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) State capital Lucknow got some relief from the intense heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature settled at of 36.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, , the Met office said.

The minimum temperature in the city was 25.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, 7.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Ballia and 0.8 mm in Gorakhpur.

Banda was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 41.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (41.1 degrees Celsius) and Allahabad (40.8 degrees Celsius).

Issuing a warning, the meteorological department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over the state.

