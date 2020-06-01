Unlock 1: Minors And Elderly Should Avoid Visiting Mosques, Ensure 'Do Gaj Ki Doori' Between Two Worshipers, Says Islamic Centre of India

File image of Islamic Centre of India (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Lucknow, June 1: The Islamic Centre of India on Monday suggested a slew of measures for re-opening of mosques as the Centre has allowed the opening of religious places from June 8. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Centre of India suggested that people below the age of 10 years and above the age of 65 years should avoid visiting mosques and offer prayers at home, adding that no large gatherings should take place. Unlock 1 Guidelines: Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitality Services, Malls, Religious Places to Open for Public From June 8, SOPs to Be Issued Soon.

"Only farz namaz (mandatory prayer) should be performed at mosques. Namaz should be performed in four separate groups. There should be a gap of 15 minutes between performing of namaz by two groups," the Lucknow-based organisation said. It further said those coming to mosques must avoid hand-shakes and hugs and ensure social distancing. "There should be a gap of 6 feet between two worshipers," it suggested. Lockdown 5.0 in UP: Staggered Office Timings, 12-Hour Markets, Religious Places to Open; What's Allowed and Prohibited.

Guidelines Issued by Islamic Centre of India For Mosques:

Speaking of sanitisation of mosques, the Islamic Centre of India recommended cleaning of the floor by phynile or Dettol liquid. "Soaps should be kept at places where worshipers make wazu. No one should use caps kept at mosques," it suggested. Earlier, the Bengal Imams Association appealed to the public to continue the way they have been praying in their homes and inside the mosques during the COVID-19 lockdown with a strength of not more than five people.

The Chairman of the Bengal Imams Association said that for more than two months people have been praying at home and they can continue in the same manner. There is no need to open mosques for the common people looking at the present situation of COVID-19, he added.