Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Lucknow police have filed a chargesheet within 24 hours in a case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, officials said on Saturday.

Acting swiftly on the complaint lodged by the victim's family, a police team led by the ACP of Malihabad launched an immediate investigation.

The medical examination of the minor was conducted without delay to preserve critical forensic evidence. Statements from the family and eyewitnesses were recorded, and key scientific evidence--including swabs, the victim's clothing, and DNA samples--was collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

The Lucknow District Magistrate played an important role in ensuring that the legal process was followed without any hurdle. Following instructions from senior officer Vishakh G. Iyer, a woman doctor completed the medico-legal procedure the same night under the supervision of the Director of Health, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS). Additionally, the girl was also taken by an ambulance to record her statement before a judicial magistrate.

The accused, Suchit Yadav, was arrested within 10 hours of the incident after the analysis of CCTV footage, mobile phone location data, and local intelligence inputs. He has been charged under the POCSO Act and other serious sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner has recommended that the case be fast-tracked in court. According to police sources, in 2022, a charge sheet was filed within 36 hours in a similar case in the same area, but this time the police completed the process even faster, setting a new record by doing so within 24 hours. (ANI)

