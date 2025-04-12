Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Clashes broke out between police and villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Khantari village in Lucknow. The villagers allegedly pelted stones on the police forces, due to which situation became tense.

According to the information, the clashes occured when the police arrived in the village to remove the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, allegedly. The police did a 'lathicharge' on the villagers after the incident to control the situation. BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla reached the incident spot to ensure dialogues with the villagers.

According to MLA Yogesh Shukla, the statue was kept without permission and will be restored by following every procedure.

"This is a matter of Ambedkar's statue and we want this matter to be resolved peacefully. There was no permission to place the statue, this is the order of the Supreme Court. The statue will be kept, but there is a process and system for it; we cannot break the system. I want that the statue should be kept and the wishes of the villagers should be fulfilled and the law should also be protected, which should be kept according to the law written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar", he told ANI.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the first time on April 13, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, the statues of all great national heroes including Baba Saheb Ambedkar installed in all parks, monuments and squares will be cleaned, public representatives, officers, employees and the general public will participate in this.

On the occasion of birth anniversary on 14th April, various events will be organized in all the districts of the state, public representatives, officers and employees will garland the statue of Baba Saheb. Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated with pomp and state honors. (ANI)

