Ludhiana, Feb 9 (PTI) The returning officer has ordered 24-hour video surveillance of Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress nominee Kamaljit Singh Karwal from the Atam Nagar seat here.

The directions came following a clash between supporters of both candidates on Monday night.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'I Believe in Taking Everyone Along, Following Mantra of Unity in Diversity'.

Three people were injured and five vehicles, including a car of Karwal, were vandalised in the incident.

In a statement issued here, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the district administration is keeping a close tab on activities of all candidates and warned of strict action if any person tries to take law into their own hands.

Also Read | On Assembly Polls' Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP's Victory in All 5 States.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an FIR was registered over the clash and the area's SHO suspended for the dereliction of duty.

He said Bains, who is the current MLA from the seat, was questioned for nine hours on Tuesday and he will be summoned again for questioning as the investigation progresses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)