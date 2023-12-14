Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Ludhiana Police neutralised a wanted gangster in an encounter at Machhiwada Road in Punjab.

The gangster was a part of a four-member group that had committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them, police said adding that the other gang members were already arrested.

"Ludhiana Police was trying to trace this gang for a long time. CM also asked to take strict action against this gang. This gang has committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them. Three members of the gang have already been arrested and the fourth one, Sukhdev alias Vicky, was being chased by the police. He was neutralised today in cross-firing," Ludhiana Police Commissioner (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Two police officers were injured in the incident. While one Assistant Subinspector of Police (ASI) was shot in his thigh, another police officer was shot in his chest but he survived because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket, the CP said.

"During this firing, an ASI of the police was injured and was shot in the thigh. Another officer was shot in his chest but he survived because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. Around 5-6 rounds were fired from the other side while around 10 rounds were fired by the police," Chahal said.

Speaking about the criminals, the CP said, "The criminals had around 25-28 cases registered against them, mostly of heinous crimes. These miscreants were wanted in about two dozen robberies and other criminal incidents." (ANI)

