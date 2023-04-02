New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A luxury car rammed into a wall in south Delhi's Sainik Farm area, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

As per the police, a PCR call was received at about 3.15 am that a luxury car, bearing a registration number plate of West Bengal, was lying abandoned in the Sainik Farm area.

The lady, a passerby, who had dialled us, also did not know anything about the incident, police said.

On further enquiry, it was revealed that the car was being driven by a lady, who is a resident of Sainik Farm.

The car went out of control before hitting a wall, police said, adding that no one was found injured.

Legal action as per law is being taken in the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

