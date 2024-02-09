New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior ISP officer Madhup Kumar Tiwari was on Friday appointed as Director General of Chandigarh Police, replacing Praveer Ranjan who has been appointed as Additional Director General of Central Industrial Security Force.

In an order, the Union Home Ministry also appointed another senior IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav as the new DGP for Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police replacing Devesh Chandra Srivastava, who has returned to the Delhi Police.

While Tiwari is an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, Ranjan belongs to the 1993 batch and Yadav is a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

