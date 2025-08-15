Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day and said that the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort, would provide a new direction and resolve to the youth.

In a statement, CM Mohan Yadav said, "I extend my heartiest greetings on Independence Day to everyone. Prime Minister Modi praised the valour of our armed forces from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi expressed his resolve about the employment of youth, and under it, 3,5 crore youths would get employment opportunities. Through PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, youths have got a new direction and resolve."

Also Read | La Ganesan Dies: Nagaland Governor Passes Away in Chennai at 80 During Treatment for Head Injury.

He further added that the state government would take the Prime Minister's resolve as a mission and work towards the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Modi said that the next generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will be a Diwali gift for the country...The state of Madhya Pradesh is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's resolve of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

Also Read | Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand Princess Unconscious For Nearly 3 Years Suffers Severe Blood Infection, Royal Palace Issues Update.

During his 12th Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort, PM Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. The scheme aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years. Under the scheme, new employees will receive incentives of up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments, while employers will be provided up to Rs 3,000 per month for creating new job opportunities.

Targeting first-time employees registered with EPFO, Part A will offer one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments. Employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the incentives. The 1st instalment will be payable after 6 months of service and the 2nd instalment will be payable after 12 months of service and completion of a financial literacy programme by the employee. To encourage the habit of saving, a portion of the incentive will be kept in a savings instrument or a deposit account for a fixed period and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.

Part A will benefit around 1.92 crore first-time employees.

This part will encourage the generation of additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector. The employers will get incentives with respect to new employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh. The Government will incentivise employers with up to Rs 3000 per month for two years for each additional employee who is sustained for at least six months. For the manufacturing sector, incentives will be extended to the 3rd and 4th years as well.

This part is expected to incentivise employers for the creation of additional employment for nearly 2.60 crore persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)