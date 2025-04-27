Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): As many as 10 people, including a jawan, tragically lost their lives after a van carrying 13 passengers plunged into a well on Sunday, said an official.

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mandsaur, shared details about the incident and said, "There were 13 passengers inside the vehicle. We received information that 10 people lost their lives."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Situation in Jammu and Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"9 passengers travelling in the van died, while a brave jawan from the village who was carrying out a rescue operation also lost his life. A total of 10 people have died, and 3 others were rescued alive," said the DIG.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda also spoke to ANI and said, "SP, Collector, DIG, all are present here. The locals here are also working hard. Everyone is carrying out the rescue efforts on the spot. Children who have been sent to the hospital could survive. When it comes to the rest of them, the chances are very low."

Also Read | 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'Cross-Border' Terror Attack in Pahalgam With UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)