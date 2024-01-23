Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against four persons including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a tehsildar for assaulting two youths in Umaria district, according to the FIR.

The accused have been identified as Bandhavgarh SDM Amit Singh, Bandhavgarh tehsildar Vinod Kumar, driver of SDM Narendra Das Panika and supporter of tehsildar Sandeep Singh, the FIR added.

The FIR copy further read that, "One of the youths, Prakash Dahiya told the police that he was coming back from Khaira to Bharola, places in the district, in a car with the other youth Shivam Yadav, who was driving it on Monday evening. They met with SDM's car on the way and Shivam did not take the car off from the road (overtake SDM's car). After which the SDM's car started chasing their car."

"As we walked further, the Tehsildar's car coming from the Umaria side stopped in front of their car near Tala road, Ghaghri village and we stopped our car. Two people got down from both the vehicles with sticks and started beating me and Shivam. They also vandalised Shivam's car and damaged it. Shivam and I suffered a lot of injuries. They also abused them," Dahiya told the police, the FIR stated.

"I came to know that the name of SDM Bandhavgarh was Amit Singh and the name of Tehsildar was Vinod Kumar. The driver of SDM named Narendra Das Panika and Tehsildar's supporter Sandeep Singh beat both of us with sticks and, I suffered injuries on my head and Shivam Yadav got injuries on his legs and head," the victim further added.

After that on the basis of the statement of injured Prakash Dahiya, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 294, 323, 341 and 34, the FIR added.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav also took cognizance into the matter and instructed to suspend the SDM.

The Chief Minister's office posted on X on Tuesday, "The incident of assault with two youths by Bandhavgarh SDM is unfortunate. Instructions have been given to suspend the SDM. There is a good governance government in Madhya Pradesh. This kind of inhuman treatment of common people will not be tolerated in the state at all." (ANI)

