Ahmedabad, January 23: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after being blackmailed by extortionists. The deceased boy from Saraspur allegedly took his life after cybercriminals repeatedly blackmailed him. Police officials said that the cybercriminals reportedly threatened to expose an obscene video of the deceased boy.

The Class 10 student had already paid Rs 30,000 to the sextortionists, reports the Times of India. However, when they continued to demand more money, the teenager ended his life. The unfortunate incident occurred on December 27 but came to light once again recently when the boy's father lodged a complaint after discovering evidence of the sextortion on his son's phone. Ahmedabad Shocker: Hackers Circulate Intimate Photos, Videos and Chats of Woman on Social Media After She Refuses To Pay Ransom.

In his complaint, the deceased boy's father said that his son was alone on that fateful day and preparing for his Class 10 exams. When he returned home, he found his son allegedly hanging from the roof. He also said that the money which he had saved was short. "I suspected that my elder son had taken it," he said. The complaint further said that when he saw his son's phone, he found it to be formatted.

"I got a duplicate sim. An hour later, I got a call on that number. The man spoke in Hindi and sought money to settle a case. I got my younger son to pose as his brother," the complainant stated. The caller told his elder son that the father of the girl who is seen in the obscene video would file a case against them if they didn't pay money. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stalks Ex-Girlfriend, Demands Money He Spent on Her After She Breaks Up With Him in Ahmedabad; Case Registered.

The complaint also said that several men sent voice messages to his son demanding money and even threatening to abduct his son from school. Unable to bear the pressure, the teenager allegedly ended his life. When the complainant checked his bank statements, he found that his son had paid Rs 25,000 to the extortionists. The police have registered a complaint and are yet to extract the video which was used for blackmailing.

