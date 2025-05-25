Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): An 8-month-old female leopard was successfully rescued by Madhya Pradesh's Forest Department after it fell into a 112-feet deep well in Karadiya village, located in the Indore district.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the cub fell into the well in Karadiya village, situated in the Mhow tehsil.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in City; AAP Asks Where is PWD Minister, BJP Replies Its MLAs Were on Ground.

"There is a Karadiya village in the Mhow tehsil, where the leopard fell into a well, so with the Mhow Superintendent, we reached with the rescue team and we rescued it. The leopard fell today. The age of the leopard is about eight to nine months, as told to us by the respected veterinary doctor, and she is a female," Forest Ranger Yogesh Yadav told ANI.

Explaining about the rescue effort, the forest range said that a cage was attached to a rope, which was then put in the 112 feet deep well with a shutter. The leopard was subsequently taken to the hospital, where it was found that she suffered no injuries.

Also Read | 38 Years of 'Mr. India': Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhaan Puri Unravels Magic Behind Portrayal of Iconic Mogambo.

"We have done a physical rescue. If it falls into a well, then by tying the rope to the cage and operating the shutter with a rope, the well must have had a depth of about one hundred and twelve feet, so we have removed it by doing a physical rescue," the forest ranger said.

"No reason for the fall has been ascertained as of yet," he added.

The leopard is safe and without injuries, and will be released back in the forest, the forest ranger added.

Furthermore, the veterinary examination confirmed that the leopard was unharmed. "There are no injuries or physical disabilities, and the leopard is in good health," said Uttam Yadav, in charge of Indore Zoo.

"There was no injury or any such physical disability and the animal is fully fit, there is no aggression too, it can be released back in the wild," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on May 23, a leopard aged between one and one-and-a-half years old that fell into a well in Datoda village in Indore district was rescued, officials said.

Upon receiving the information about the matter, a team of the Forest Department immediately reached the spot and recused the leopard with the help of a cage.

Ralamandal FRO (Forest Range Officer) said that a team of Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the leopard and immediately took the leopard to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay (Indore Zoo) for medical examination.

It came to light that the leopard got into the well while chasing some animals, like a dog or another animal. In the preliminary examination, no injury marks were found, and it seems completely healthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)