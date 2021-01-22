Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held between February 22 to March 26, and 23 sittings will take place during this 33-day period, an official said on Friday.

The session will commence with the customary address of the state governor, who will present the state's budget for the year 2021-22.

This will be the eighth session of the 15th MP Assembly, he added.

