India News | Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Aarti Performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on First Day of Chaitra Navratri

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Bhasma aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleswar temple in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended Navratri wishes to the people and prayed for happiness and welfare of the entire world.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "I pray to Goddess Maa to bring happiness and welfare to the entire world, to bestow happiness, peace and prosperity in every home."

Meanwhile, he also offered prayers at Dutta Akhara Ghat on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsh in Ujjain.

Also Read | 'Mann Ki Baat' 2025: Festivals Show How Unity Is Woven Into Diversity of India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, the 2082nd year of Vikram Samvat proposed by Veer Vikramaditya has started... On this occasion, I wish and congratulate the people of the state. I wish that the coming year is celebrated with great pomp and show... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are all eager to take India forward... India will definitely go very far," MP CM told reporters in Ujjain.

PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Sharing a post on X on Hindu New Year, Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'! This New Year marks a fresh beginning of values, resolutions, and cultural consciousness. May this year, filled with new enthusiasm and opportunities, bring new energy into everyone's lives and usher in success and prosperity. Best wishes!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)