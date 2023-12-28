Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered a probe into the Guna road accident which claimed 12 lives. He also assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

A bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on Guna-Aron road in Guna on Wednesday night, killing at least and injuring 14 others, as per police.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mohan Yadav said, "It is a sad incident. I am in constant contact with the District Collector and SP. I am visiting Guna right now. It is a heart-breaking incident, and we will try to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. We are trying to find out information about the permit of the bus and how the accident occurred. Strict actions will be taken against the people responsible for it," CM Yadav said.

"I am with the families of all the deceased in this hour of grief. We have our sympathies for the injured. We are hopeful that the administration will make arrangements to ensure that no such incident happens again," he added.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Guna to Aron. The vehicle, with passengers, set off from Guna at 8 pm and met with the accident at 8:30 pm. Around 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident.

"It crashed into a dumper at top speed. We recovered 12 bodies from the scene while 14 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital," Guna Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Khatri said.

Earlier, Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi on Wednesday said the priority was to recover the bodies and ensure that the injured receive proper and timely treatment.

"Around 14 people are admitted to the Guna District Hospital. Prima facie, a dumper and bus collided on the Guna-Aron route resulting in the bus catching fire. Our priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured...Further investigation is underway," he said earlier. (ANI)

