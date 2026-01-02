New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the life of Lord Ram at the Ramayana fair, co-sponsored by the state government in Jabalpur on Friday.

Speaking with ANI, Yadav said, "I participated in the Ramayana fair in Jabalpur today. The Madhya Pradesh government is a co-sponsor of this event. This event is held every three years, and people from across the country and the world are invited."

Speaking on the occasion, he shed light on the significance of Ramayana, "a scripture worshipped worldwide."

"Ramayana is a divine scripture. It is worshipped and understood in several countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, and Japan. They worship Lord Ram as an idol and actively seek learnings from his divine life," Yadav stated.

He added that the life of Lord Ram reflects exceptional righteousness.

"...The life that Lord Ram lived, within the bounds of righteousness, is extraordinary," the CM said.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav reviewed the steps being taken by the state government officials regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore and issued necessary directions.

He instructed to serve show-cause notices to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner.

Additionally, he directed to transfer of the Additional Commissioner from Indore with immediate effect, and to withdraw the charge of the water distribution works from the In-charge Superintending Engineer

"This morning, I reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials and issued necessary directives. We also discussed the report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration and Development)," CM said in a post on X.

He further added, "I instructed that show-cause notices be issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner in this regard. The Additional Commissioner be immediately transferred from Indore, and the in-charge Superintending Engineer be relieved of his duties in the water distribution department. I also directed that the necessary vacant posts in the Indore Municipal Corporation be filled immediately."

The Chief Minister also emphasised that following the Indore contaminated drinking water incident, corrective measures were being taken for other parts of the state as well, stressing instructions were given to the concerned officials for the purpose. (ANI)

