New Delhi, January 2: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE December 2025 exam city intimation slips on its official website, natboard.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the Foreign Graduate Medical Examination (FMGE) can now check their allotted exam city by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE admit card will be issued on January 14, 2025, while the computer-based examination will be conducted on January 17, 2025 across designated centres. SSC GD Constable 2025 Exam Update: SSC Announces Fresh Dates for Candidates Without Centres, Admit Cards Soon at ssc.gov.in.

The FMGE is a mandatory screening test for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their medical degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in India. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the NBEMS admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID on the exam day. Entry will be denied without these documents. ECGC PO Admit Card 2025 Released at www.ecgc.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket and Other Key Details.

FMGE Exam City Slip 2025: How to Download

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.ac.in

Click on the FMGE link on the homepage

Log in using your registration/roll number and required details

View and download the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip

FMGE December 2025 Exam Pattern

• Mode: Computer-based test

• Language: English

• Total Questions: 300 MCQs

• Structure: Two parts (150 questions each)

• Duration: 300 minutes (5 hours) with a scheduled break

• Qualifying Marks: 150 out of 300

• Negative Marking: No negative marking

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and download the admit card well before the examination date.

