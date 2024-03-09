Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tributes to the brave hero of the first freedom struggle of 1857, Rao Tularam Singh, at his statue in Mahendragarh district on Saturday.

The official administrative handle of the Chief Minister Office (CMO) in Madhya Pradesh posted on X, "Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the brave great hero of the first freedom struggle of 1857, Amar Shaheed Rao Tularam ji, by offering flowers at the statue located in Mahendragarh district during his stay in Haryana today."

Rao Tularam Singh was a Yaduvanshi Ahir king or chieftain of Rewari.

He was one of the leaders of the Indian rebellion of 1857 in Haryana, where he is considered a state hero.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his wife offered prayers at the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

"I have sought blessings from Baba Mahakal to bless everyone. From my side, I wish Mahashivratri to the people of the country," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while speaking to the media. (ANI)

