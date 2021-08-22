Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Ahead of the mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Madhya Pradesh on August 25-26 to give a boost to the vaccination coverage in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed all to come forward to get inoculated, especially those who have their second jab pending.

"We have administered the first dose to 60 per cent of people in the state, while only 12 per cent people have been administered with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A mega vaccination campaign will be run on August 25-26," Chouhan said.

Further, accentuating the need for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said, "Both doses will be administered on the first day. On August 26, only second doses will be administered. We have reserved the second day of the mega vaccination campaign for those the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine because it is very essential to remind people who have taken their first dose to take their second too."

"Vaccine is most effective when its second dose is taken within the stipulated time. The effect of the first dose would wear off if one does not take their second dose," he added.

Further, the CM appealed to the people of the state to ensure that everyone takes their vaccine jab, and said, "The risk of COVID-19 infection drops by 93 per cent for those who are fully vaccinated against it. Therefore, I request the people of my state to get their vaccine jab at the soonest; for those who have not received their first dose, please take it...also, remember that it is very important to take the second dose of the vaccine too."

Thanking people for their cooperation to help control the infection rate of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said, "With the support of people, COVID infections are in control. However, COVID-19 has not been eradicated. We shouldn't panic, but it's important to maintain precautions. I appeal to all persons to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour." (ANI)

