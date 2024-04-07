India News | Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks out in Goods Train Engine in Bina Area of Sagar District

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in the engine of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) goods train in the Bina area of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, an official said.

The fire has been extinguished, he said.

Also Read | Man Sues Restaurant Over Non-Veg Food: Ahmedabad Resident Seeks 30.50 Lakh Compensation After Eatery Serves Him Murg Makhanwala in Place of Vegetarian Dish.

According to Railway Officer Naval Aggarwal, the engine of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) goods train coming towards Bina caught fire around 7 pm in the evening.

The incident occurred about half a kilometre away from Semarkheri railway station. Railway officials were immediately informed about this, Aggarwal added.

Also Read | Election Commission Guidelines for Media Coverage: Be Cautious in Publishing Political Advertisements Masquerading As News Item, EC Reminds Newspapers.

"The fire has been extinguished, and the reason for the fire will be investigated. For now, a major accident has been averted," he added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 30, a massive fire broke out at an ink factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 6.28 pm and has been brought under control.

The officials said that there have been no casualties in the incident as the factory was closed at the time. Visuals from the spot showed huge flames and thick smoke rising from the building.

"We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded," Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire Department told ANI.

"The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported since the factory was shut," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)