Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Atleast five women were killed and several others injured in a road accident involving a car in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that the owner of the car has been arrested.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased blocked the road, demanding the arrest of the culprit.

The incident took place in Barela on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said, "A tragic road accident occurred in Barela, in which five women died".

The police officer said that authorities have decided to give compensation to the families of the victims

"The family members were enraged and had blocked the road here. They demanded that maximum compensation be given to the deceased. In this, the District Collector, with the consent of the state government, has agreed to give Rs 10 lakh to the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries."

He further said that the accused will be arrested very soon

"The injured will also receive proper treatment in a private hospital. We have seized the vehicle involved, and the vehicle owner is in our custody. Arrests will be made soon, and legal action will be taken...". (ANI)

